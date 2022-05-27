Joel Matip or Ibrahim Konate, Who Starts in Paris? | Real Madrid Vs Liverpool Champions League Final

It has been a long season for Liverpool and the ultimate reward is still up for grabs with the last game being a Champions League Final against Real Madrid.

Supporters will be wanting to get over the agony of being so close yet so far to the Premier League title on the closing weekend and so will the players.

The injury concerns have been stacking up in recent weeks with the likes of Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho being serious doubts for the end of season finale.

However, Virgil van Dijk is certainly in line to start against Real Madrid so the all-important question is who gets the nod alongside him?

It is the biggest club fixture any player will get the honour to be apart of so when two players have been near perfect all season it feels so harsh for one to be left out.

So who will it be?

Ibrahim Konate and Joel Matip should both be available avoiding any late injury scares.

In a 62-game season so far which will end up being 63 the pair have rotated a lot through it with highly rated Joe Gomez not getting too much of a look in due to how impressive the other two have been.

Gomez filling in at right back IMAGO / PA Images

Looking into the number of both Matip and Konate this season the Cameroonian has been the preferred choice as he has played 43 games in all competitions whereas the Frenchman has played 28.

Konate has been monumental in the cup successes this season playing every single minute in the FA Cup and playing four out of the six games in the League Cup.

Compare that to the league and Konate has only started eleven games with Matip being Klopp's go-to for the marathon that is the league campaign.

Van Dijk and Matip IMAGO / Sportimage

In the league games that the defender signed from Leipzig has started, he was trusted to go up against the likes of Harry Kane, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Romelu Lukaku due to his strength and power.

Also interestingly and rather surprisingly Konate has played every minute of the Champions League knockout stages apart from the second leg against Inter Milan.

In the final Liverpool will be coming up against one of the most in-form players in the world and one of the best strikers in Champions League history in Karim Benzema.

Due to Klopp going with Konate when the best strikers in the game are in town it would make sense that we see him start in Paris.

Also, the evidence is there, Jurgen Klopp clearly trusts Konate more in knockout games so everything points towards it being van Dijk and Konate alongside each other against Carlo Ancelotti's men.

Matip though did start the League Cup final and has of course started a Champions League final before and was impeccable like he mostly is.

It is a toss-up between them but at this point, it would be a surprise to not see Konate start, after all, he is still unbeaten in a Liverpool shirt even though he did have a shaky game on the last day against Raul Jimenez.

That could hint at him having another one against Benzema, it is genuinely 50/50 between the two.

Supporters rate them both highly and so does the manager most importantly so realistically confidence levels should be the same if either start.

