'I'd Be Surprised To See Salah & Van Dijk' - Jamie Carragher On Liverpool's Premier League Clash With Southampton
As Liverpool prepare to take on Southampton at St Mary's on Tuesday evening, Jamie Carragher has explained how he thinks manager Jurgen Klopp will ring the changes for the clash with the Saints.
The Reds came through another 120 minutes of intense action as they beat Chelsea to win the FA Cup final on Saturday and had to substitute both Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk after they picked up minor injuries.
Speaking on Sky Sports on Monday, Carragher doesn't think either of those players will be risked as Klopp will still prioritise the Champions League final against Real Madrid later this month.
"I don’t think Klopp will play anyone where there is a risk of injury, I’d be surprised to see Salah, Van Dijk.
"Liverpool have got more chance of winning the Champions League and if they play their best team in that final they have an 80 per cent chance of winning it, I believe that.
Read More
"It won’t be a full-strength team tomorrow that’s for sure."
Details of when and how to watch the match at St Mary's Stadium can be found HERE.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Watch: Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool (5-6 on penalties) | Match Highlights | FA Cup Final | More Wembley Drama As Reds Win Second Trophy Of The Season
- Watch: Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson Lifts The FA Cup Trophy | Hendo Shuffle
- Watch: Virgil Van Dijk Explains Injury Concern That Forced Him Off In Liverpool's FA Cup Final Victory Over Chelsea
- Report: Mohamed Salah Declares Himself Fit For The Champions League Final Against Real Madrid
- Jurgen Klopp Provides Update On Fabinho's Injury Status For Liverpool's Champions League Final Clash With Real Madrid
- Liverpool Fixtures & Schedule - May 2022 - Premier League, UEFA Champions League & FA Cup
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |