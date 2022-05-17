Skip to main content
'I'd Be Surprised To See Salah & Van Dijk' - Jamie Carragher On Liverpool's Premier League Clash With Southampton

As Liverpool prepare to take on Southampton at St Mary's on Tuesday evening, Jamie Carragher has explained how he thinks manager Jurgen Klopp will ring the changes for the clash with the Saints.

The Reds came through another 120 minutes of intense action as they beat Chelsea to win the FA Cup final on Saturday and had to substitute both Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk after they picked up minor injuries. 

Mohamed Salah Virgil van Dijk

Speaking on Sky Sports on Monday, Carragher doesn't think either of those players will be risked as Klopp will still prioritise the Champions League final against Real Madrid later this month.

"I don’t think Klopp will play anyone where there is a risk of injury, I’d be surprised to see Salah, Van Dijk.

"Liverpool have got more chance of winning the Champions League and if they play their best team in that final they have an 80 per cent chance of winning it, I believe that.

"It won’t be a full-strength team tomorrow that’s for sure."

Details of when and how to watch the match at St Mary's Stadium can be found HERE.

