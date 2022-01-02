'I'm A Big Fan Of Him' - Liverpool Defender Virgil Van Dijk Reacts To Caoimhin Kelleher Display Against Chelsea

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has been speaking about goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher after the keeper's impressive performance in the 2-2 draw with Chelsea in the Premier League.

The 23 year old was thrust into action after Alisson returned a 'suspected' Covid-19 test and he was in fine form to help his team earn a point.

Van Dijk was speaking to Sky Sports after the match when he was asked about the Irish stopper.

“I’m quite a big fan of him.”

“He’s a fantastic goalkeeper, he’s learning from the best, in my opinion, with Alisson.

“His presence is good, he’s confident on the ball and he’s making good saves as well so that’s good."

The Dutchman knows they are likely to need to call on Kelleher again in the coming days with action in the domestic cups on the horizon and uncertainty as to when Alisson will return.

“We need him right now because of the Covid cases. Unfortunately, we conceded two but the first one, he can't do anything about it. We’ll need him for the next games as well.”

