December 8, 2021
'I'm Looking Forward To Watching That Back' - Nat Phillips On His Drag-Back For Liverpool Against AC Milan

Author:

Nat Phillips and Liverpool enjoyed a great night in the San Siro on Tuesday beating AC Milan 2-1 in the Champions League. The central defender had his say after the final whistle about the game and that drag-back.

Nat Phillips

Phillips spoke to liverpoolfc.com about how it was to play in the San Siro against Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

'I Loved It'

"I loved it and it’s an amazing stadium. AC Milan are a great side historically and a side I grew up watching in the Champions League, who had great players playing for them.

"Tonight it was tough against Ibrahimovic, someone who has been at the top throughout most of his career, so it was a really tough battle and I enjoyed every minute of it.

"And especially the fact that we came away with the three points and the performance that we put in."

Phillips On His Drag-Back

“Yeah, it was special, I’ll have to watch it back when I get chance.

“There was no real thought process behind it, to be honest. It was one of those things, it was just instinct and thankfully it paid off. I’m looking forward to watching that back.

“If it is a GIF I’ll have to get hold of it so I can send it around!"

Watch the drag-back here:

