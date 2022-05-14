'I'm Not The Greek Scouser' - Kostas Tsimikas Gives Hilarious Response To Question About His Nickname After Scoring Liverpool's Winning FA Cup Final Penalty Against Chelsea

Kostas Tsimikas scored the winning penalty to help Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties to win the FA Cup at Wembley on Saturday afternoon and had something funny to say after the match.

A scintillating game ended 0-0 after ninety minutes but saw both sides have chances with Liverpool coming closest with Luis Diaz and Andy Robertson both hitting the post in the second half.

The pace slowed in extra time as the hot conditions seemed to take its toll on the players and the match headed to penalties similar to how it did in the Carabao Cup final in February.

Klopp's team looked like they would come out on top however when Sadio Mane had a spot-kick to win the cup in the shootout but his penalty was well saved by Edouard Mendy.

After Alisson saved from Mason Mount, it was left to Tsimikas to step up and send Mendy the wrong way to bring the trophy back to Anfield.

After the match, Tsimikas was asked about his 'Greek Scouser' nickname and gave this hilarious response.

"I'm not the Greek Scouser, I am a Scouser who is Greek!"

The 25-year-old was already very popular amongst Liverpool fans and now he will have a bigger place in their hearts after writing himself into the club's history books.

