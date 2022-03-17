Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'I'm Sorry, You Have No Idea About Football' - Jurgen Klopp On Liverpool's Defending After Victory Against Arsenal

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke about the importance of strong defensive play and in particular his outstanding right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, after the 2-0 victory against Arsenal on Wednesday.

The Gunners asked a number of questions of the Liverpool rearguard with their main threat, the rampaging Gabriel Martinelli on the left.

Trent Alexander-Arnold Gabriel Martinelli

Speaking to the media in his post-match press conference (via Liverpoolfc.com), Klopp was once again keen to silence the doubters who claim Trent Alexander-Arnold cannot defend.

"I said it already before, but if one of you thinks still that Trent cannot defend then I’m sorry, you have no idea about football. Everybody who says that, it is just madness. 

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"To play against Martinelli, what Hendo did running like 50 times to that side because in the second half we defended better and the only real option they had was to play the diagonal balls to Martinelli. Then you have these one-on-one situations constantly. 

"These situations were the winner today; yes, we needed still to score goals, but that we defended them in these situations was essential."

Klopp will need Alexander-Arnold to continue his fine form in defence and attack as Liverpool aim to have a perfect end to the season.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

'Momentum Is The Most Fragile Flower' - Jurgen Klopp Reflects On Liverpool's Winning Run After Arsenal Victory

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Europa League Trophy
News

UEFA Europa League Quarter-Final Draw - When Is It And Where To Watch / Live Stream

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Champions League Trophy
News

UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final Draw - When Is It And Where To Watch / Live Stream

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Roberto Firmino
Match Coverage

Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool: Player Ratings

By Julian Prahalathan11 hours ago
Thiago Alcantara Trent Alexander-Arnold Fabinho
Match Coverage

Thiago Alcantara Reacts To Liverpool's 2-0 Premier League Win Over Arsenal

By Matt Thielen11 hours ago
Roberto Firmino
Match Coverage

Watch: Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool | Match Highlights | Premier League | Jota & Firmino Goals Gives Reds Vital Win

By Neil Andrew13 hours ago
Champions League UCL Trophy
News

Confirmed: UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final Teams | Quarter-Finals Draw

By Damon Carr13 hours ago
Anfield Liverpool Flag
Match Coverage

Watch: Diogo Jota Goal Gives Liverpool Lead Over Arsenal In Crucial Match | Arsenal vs Liverpool

By Damon Carr14 hours ago