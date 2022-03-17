'I'm Sorry, You Have No Idea About Football' - Jurgen Klopp On Liverpool's Defending After Victory Against Arsenal

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke about the importance of strong defensive play and in particular his outstanding right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, after the 2-0 victory against Arsenal on Wednesday.

The Gunners asked a number of questions of the Liverpool rearguard with their main threat, the rampaging Gabriel Martinelli on the left.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking to the media in his post-match press conference (via Liverpoolfc.com), Klopp was once again keen to silence the doubters who claim Trent Alexander-Arnold cannot defend.

"I said it already before, but if one of you thinks still that Trent cannot defend then I’m sorry, you have no idea about football. Everybody who says that, it is just madness.

"To play against Martinelli, what Hendo did running like 50 times to that side because in the second half we defended better and the only real option they had was to play the diagonal balls to Martinelli. Then you have these one-on-one situations constantly.

"These situations were the winner today; yes, we needed still to score goals, but that we defended them in these situations was essential."

Klopp will need Alexander-Arnold to continue his fine form in defence and attack as Liverpool aim to have a perfect end to the season.

