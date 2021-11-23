Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
'I'm Very Critical About My Performances' - Liverpool Defender Joel Matip Speaks Ahead Of Porto Clash

Author:

Liverpool defender Joel Matip has been speaking in an interview prior to Liverpool's UEFA Champions League clash with Porto on Wednesday about his hunger for more trophies and how he is critical of his own performances.

The Reds have been in magnificent from in the Champions League so far winning all four of their matches meaning they have already qualified as group winners for the last 16.

Joel Matip

Matip On Motivation And Desire

As reported by liverpoolfc.com, the defender was speaking in an interview with UEFA about how he maintains his motivation and drive for success.

“The motivation is always there. You have to do it again and prove it.” 

“That’s what it’s all about. You can’t say that you want to stop after a good game. You always want to show it. 

"Thus, once you’ve won it you always know how it feels and this gives you the power to walk the extra mile because you know how it feels to lift this trophy in the end. That’s why you want to stick with it.”

Matip On Assessing His Own Performances

The retired Cameroon international went on to discuss how he assesses his own play and admits he knows he still has many things to work on.

Read More

“Usually, I’m very critical about my own performances, I’m never really satisfied with myself. If I had to make a list of things I’d improve about myself, we’d be here for a long time.

“So, I’m never really satisfied. But you have to view everything within the right context. I’m far from a perfectionist, but neither am I ever satisfied. I think that’s a good way to improve yourself because satisfaction is not, if you look at it that way.

“Of course, you have to be happy with what you’re doing. Not everything always works, but you have to keep trying and have the bravery to try things that maybe didn’t work before, or where you are not as confident.

“You have to improve and ask yourself what you can do to improve even more. There is nothing about myself where I’d say, ‘You are perfect at this, you don’t have to work on that anymore.’ That’s not how I work.”

