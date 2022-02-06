'Incision And Precision', 'Harvey Elliott Is Back Baby!' - Fans React To Return Of 18 Year Old In Liverpool Victory Over Cardiff
Harvey Elliott made his long-awaited return to the Liverpool team in style as he fired home the third goal in his team's 3-1 victory over Cardiff and fans have taken to social media to have their say.
The 18-year-old has been out since dislocating his ankle in September in a freak challenge at Elland Road but has fought his way back to fitness and his comeback was marked in the best possible fashion.
Here is what fans had to say as they took to Twitter to celebrate Elliott's return and goal.
'OUR STARBOY!!!'
'STARBOY!!! Look at his tekkers!!! He has so much skills and he is so confident. The 2nd half we control the game even better'
Read More
'Best young star in the league.'
'HARVEY ELLIOTT IS BACK BABY'
'Incision and precision !!!! Welcome back Harvey Elliott! If I were Keita, Jones and the likes, I'd be deeply concerned'
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Liverpool v Cardiff City: How to Watch/Live Stream | FA Cup | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria
- Liverpool vs Cardiff City FA Cup Fourth Round Match Preview
- Predicted Line-up: Liverpool vs Cardiff City | FA Cup Fourth Round | Kaide Gordon to Start? Harvey Elliott Return?
- A Look Back at the Best Liverpool v Cardiff Fixtures
- A Look At Cardiff City's Season So Far Ahead of FA Cup Game Against Liverpool
- Liverpool's Top Five Goals Against Cardiff City | Luis Suarez, Dirk Kuyt & More
- Liverpool v Cardiff City: Key Battle - Ibrahima Konate v Jordan Hugill
Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook