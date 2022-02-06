'Incision And Precision', 'Harvey Elliott Is Back Baby!' - Fans React To Return Of 18 Year Old In Liverpool Victory Over Cardiff

Harvey Elliott made his long-awaited return to the Liverpool team in style as he fired home the third goal in his team's 3-1 victory over Cardiff and fans have taken to social media to have their say.

IMAGO / PA Images

The 18-year-old has been out since dislocating his ankle in September in a freak challenge at Elland Road but has fought his way back to fitness and his comeback was marked in the best possible fashion.

Here is what fans had to say as they took to Twitter to celebrate Elliott's return and goal.

'OUR STARBOY!!!'

'STARBOY!!! Look at his tekkers!!! He has so much skills and he is so confident. The 2nd half we control the game even better'

'Best young star in the league.'

'HARVEY ELLIOTT IS BACK BABY'

'Incision and precision !!!! Welcome back Harvey Elliott! If I were Keita, Jones and the likes, I'd be deeply concerned'

