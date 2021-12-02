Skip to main content
December 2, 2021
Incredible Fabinho And Thiago Stat As More Records Tumble After Liverpool’s Win At Everton

Author:

Liverpool's 4-1 victory over Everton on Wednesday evening was another scintillating performance which saw them reach new milestones and break more records along the way.

The Reds ran out convincing winners with two goals from Mohamed Salah and one apiece from Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota.

Mohamed Salah Jordan Henderson Diogo Jota

Fabinho And Thiago

Fabinho and Thiago made their first start together against Everton in the fated 2-2 draw at Goodison Park in October 2020.

They didn't play together again for several months due to the knee injury Thiago picked up from an awful challenge from Richarlison.

Since they have started playing together however the Brazilian and Spanish internationals seem like a dream match.

After that initial draw, the two players have played together 13 times since in all competitions winning every game and keeping ten clean sheets along the way.

Read More

Other Milestones/Records After Everton Victory

The Reds are now eleven games unbeaten in league matches played at Everton which is a club record.

Liverpool under Klopp have now scored 502 Premier League goals in just 234 matches.

The 43 goals in 14 Premier League games so far this season is the highest when compared with any other season in the top-flight.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

