Injury Update: Jurgen Klopp Provides The Latest On The Fitness Of Key Liverpool Players Ahead Of Clash With Porto

Ahead of Wednesday's clash with FC Porto in the UEFA Champions League Jurgen Klopp has provided an update on the fitness status of Andy Robertson and Jordan Henderson.

Liverpool have been in sensational form in the competition so far this season and have already qualified as group winners for the last 16 after four wins from four games.

This should give Klopp the opportunity to rotate his squad and mean he won't need to take a risk with injuries.

As reported by liverpoolfc.com, Klopp spoke to the media at his press conference about whether his captain and left back will be ready to take the field.

Henderson

"Hendo, we will see. Yesterday, I would say he was maybe not at 100 per cent. So he can play, he can do pretty much everything but it's really being at 100 per cent fit.

"So I thought when he came on against Arsenal it was just to see the game out and controlling a little bit – that was exactly actually what he had to do from the rehab point of view, so he used these few minutes.

"But now we have to see. I don’t know 100 per cent."

Robertson

"Robbo, similar. Both are OK, but are both now ready to play, ready to start with the schedule, with games coming up?

"We have to make these decisions. We didn't make these decisions yet because, how we all know, in this time of the season the medical department has a big hand in line-ups.

"So we will see. But whatever line-up we will show tomorrow night, it is only about winning the game and winning this game, and winning the next and winning the next, all these kind of things. That’s what we are here for. So, we will see."

There are no updates yet on whether James Milner, Naby Keita, Divock Origi, Neco Williams and Curtis Jones have made sufficient progress in their recovery to be available for Wednesday's match.

Joe Gomez, Roberto Firmino and Harvey Elliott have longer term issues and will not make the game.

