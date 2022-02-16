Inter Milan 0-2 Liverpool | Man Of The Match | UEFA Champions League | UCL

Liverpool ran out 2-0 winners in the San Siro against Inter Milan on Wednesday in the Champions League in what proved to be a tough game and we can bring you our thoughts on the man on the match.

The first half ended 0-0 with each side having one clear cut chance each with Sadio Mane heading over when he should have done better and Hakan Calhanoglu hitting the bar for Inter.

As the half went on, the Reds became sloppy in possession and that trait continued into the second half with Ivan Perisic a constant threat down the Inter left.

A triple change for Liverpool helped turn the game in their favour and goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah gave them what looked like a comfortable victory on paper but was anything but.

In the middle third of the game, Liverpool were outplayed and despite territorial advantage, Inter could not break down a tremendous rearguard led by Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.

The two centre-backs defended set-pieces with aplomb and snuffed out danger with positive, aggressive defending whilst showing composure on the ball when required, a quality that was lacking with some of their teammates.

A tough, tough away game could have ended very differently if it wasn't for Liverpool's central pairing but they provided the platform for the victory.

French under 21 international, Konate, was outstanding, but was just pipped for our vote for man of the match by the defensive leader alongside him, and a player who now looks truly back to his best, Virgil van Dijk.

Man Of The Match - Virgil van Dijk

