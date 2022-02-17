Inter Milan 0-2 Liverpool | Player Ratings | UEFA Champions League | UCL

The Reds travelled to the San Siro for the second time this season, taking on Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

The Italian team, who sit second in Serie A, gave Liverpool problems in numerous periods of the game. Jurgen Klopp once again had a full squad to choose from, and notably, Ibrahima Konate and 18-year-old Harvey Elliott came in for the game.

Second half goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah won the game and Klopp's team take a two goal lead home for the second leg. They will now be confident of getting the job done back at Anfield and securing their place in the last eight.

Here are the player ratings!

ALISSON BECKER 6

Didn't have an enormous amount to do if truth be told - wasn't even forced to make a save. Nevertheless, was solid on the ball and couldn't be faulted.

TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD 6.5

Although it wasn't the team's finest performance, Trent was solid and did his job where needed. His outstanding passing, especially from long range, makes him dangerous at any given moment when he picks up the ball. The defensive part of his performance couldn't be faulted either.

IBRAHIMA KONATE 9

Man of the match. Absolutely incredible from such a young man to produce a performance like this despite having not played much recently. Physically dominant and unstoppable. Alongside his counterpart, you had to almost feel sorry for the opposition.

VIRGIL VAN DIJK 8.5

Captaining the side today, he did not disappoint. He has set his standards so high and it's becoming hard to find new words to describe the Dutchman.

ANDY ROBERTSON 6

In the first half, Robertson looked frustratingly predictable. However, after the half-time break, he looked like a different player - his crossing, passing, and general play improved significantly. The Scotsman's brilliant delivery from the corner set up Firmino in the 75th minute.

FABINHO TAVARES 7

Was one of Liverpool's best players until he got taken off in the 60th minute. In the first half in particular, he was integral in helping Liverpool win the ball high up the pitch. The Brazilian's tackling was superb as usual.

THIAGO ALCANTARA 6

Tried to control the game which at times was understandably hard. Showed glimpses of his class.

HARVEY ELLIOTT 5

Unfortunately looked a little out of place and sloppy at times. Can't be too harsh on the 18-year-old playing at the San Siro on the biggest stage.

MOHAMED SALAH 7

Had a rare quiet evening. That was until his lethal finish in the 83rd minute. It's what makes world class players like the Egyptian King so special. They don't have to be having the best of games in order to do something game changing.

DIOGO JOTA 5.5

An average 45 minutes. Wasn't particularly involved but had a couple of good runs where he showed his pace. Struggled to find that bit of space to get the shot away.

SADIO MANE 5.5

The recent AFCON winner did not look happy walking off the pitch after being substituted. This was by no means his finest game but Inter defended well against him and made things tough. Just wasn't his day.

SUBSTITUTES

ROBERTO FIRMINO 8

He broke the deadlock with a precise header into the side netting beating Handanovic to his far post. Bobby showed once again why he's an important and valued member of the squad.

LUIS DIAZ 7

Liverpool have got some player on their hands. He came close to getting his first goal for the club but hesitated with his shot ending up getting blocked. The Colombian looks like a breath of fresh air coming into the team, it's exciting to think of the player that he could develop into.

JORDAN HENDERSON 6.5

Helped the Reds gain that control back in the midfield which led to the goals that won the game. Liverpool's captain has come under massive scrutiny over the past few weeks and that display today, proved that he still has a place in this team.

NABY KEITA 6.5

Similar to Henderson, he helped to win the midfield battle. Keita's dribbling was classy and he is definitely a great option to have in the centre of the park. We need to see more from the number eight as there's a player and a half in there. He just needs to be more consistent but that is easy to say with the injury issues he's had in the past.

JAMES MILNER 5

The 36-year-old made a short cameo, making his 800th appearance in professional football as a result. Milner has been an incredible player over the years.

