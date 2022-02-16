Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Inter Milan v Liverpool | Confirmed Lineups / Teams | UEFA Champions League | UCL

Liverpool travel to the San Siro on Wednesday evening to take on Inter Milan in the Champions League and we can now bring you the confirmed teams.

This is the first leg of the Round of 16 tie as the knockout stages get underway with the second leg due to take place at Anfield on Tuesday, March 8th.

The Reds cruised through Group B with a perfect winning record taking apart a supposed 'Group of Death' which involved Atletico Madrid, AC Milan, and FC Porto.

Jurgen Klopp's team visited the San Siro on matchday six to face Inter's rivals and came away with a fine 2-1 victory thanks to a winning goal from Divock Origi.

Read More

Inter finished second to Real Madrid in Group D on ten points from the six games. Both of their defeats were at the hands of Carlo Ancelotti's team.

It promises to be a fascinating encounter and here are the confirmed teams:

Liverpool Team

Inter Milan Team

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Harvey Elliott
Match Coverage

Inter Milan v Liverpool | Team News | Champions League | UCL | Harvey Elliott Starts, Konate, Thiago, Jota Return

2 minutes ago
San Siro
Match Coverage

Inter Milan v Liverpool | Confirmed Lineups / Teams | UEFA Champions League | UCL

13 minutes ago
Scarves ahead of Inter Milan and Liverpool's Champions League knockout tie.
Match Coverage

Jurgen Klopp vs Simone Inzaghi: A Managerial Comparison

40 minutes ago
Fc Internazionale - Venezia Fc Edin Dzeko of Fc Internazionale celebrates after scoring his team s second goal during the Serie A match between Fc Internazionale and Venezia Fc at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on January 22, 2022 in Milan, Italy.
Match Coverage

A Look At Inter Milan's Season So Far Before Head To Head Against Liverpool In The Champions League

50 minutes ago
Naby Keita Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Jordan Henderson? Naby Keita? Curtis Jones? Harvey Elliot? Who Joins Fabinho And Thiago In Liverpool's Champions League Midfield Against Inter Milan?

2 hours ago
Manchester City's Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola reacts during the English Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield in Liverpool, Britain on Oct. 7, 2018.
Quotes

'They Are Always There' - Pep Guardiola Feels The Pressure From Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool As They Push Manchester City

4 hours ago
Nicolo Barella Inter Milan Liverpool
Match Coverage

Blood-And-Thunder Nicolo Barella Perfect Fit For Klopp's Liverpool

4 hours ago
Hymne vor der Champions League Partie - Inter Mailand (vorn) vs. FC Liverpool
Match Coverage

Inter Milan vs Liverpool : Key Battles

4 hours ago