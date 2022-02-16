Predicted Lineup: Inter Milan vs Liverpool | Thiago to start? Jordan Henderson & Joel Matip to be dropped?

Tonight’s game is set to be Liverpool’s fourth time visiting the prominent San Siro in their history.

A tough game awaits as Liverpool meet Inter Milan in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16.

Here is our prediction on who Jürgen Klopp will field for tonight’s game.

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Most of the players who were fielded against Burnley on Sunday should be expected to start again, barring Joel Matip.

Joel Matip produced a substandard performance, overall. He was sloppy and lackadaisical in the first half, losing the ball needlessly in key areas of the pitch.

The Cameroon international did not look assured on his 150th appearance for the club.

Liverpool’s high line was exposed by Burnley as they managed to get in behind on a couple of occasions in the first half.

Though majority of those opportunities were eventually ruled offside, much to the relief of Liverpool’s defence and strategy, it is still a risky tactic that should be proceeded with caution against the likes of Inter Milan.

This is because Liverpool delivered an ugly win, where they did not have to exceed first gear.

However, Inter Milan is a massive step up of quality and if Liverpool want their defensive tactic to pay off, they should aim to dominate right from the first whistle to the last.

Since Joel Matip played the full 90 minutes against both Leicester City and Burnley last week, he is expected to be rested in this upcoming fixture.

Due to his injury proneness, Jürgen Klopp would prefer not to risk his trusted centre back.

Klopp would be opted to utilise his squad depth and allow Ibrahima Konate to come in.

The £36million defender has had a pragmatic campaign so far, with good performances in most of the games he has been involved in.

With Virgil Van Dijk’s presence hugely crucial to Liverpool’s defence, if Konate is to start then the Dutchman is currently undroppable as he would help the Frenchman play better.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, unfortunately, had a game to forget with a below par performance against Burnley.

Hopefully, he can rediscover his great form this week. What better way to show off your quality than to deliver at the biggest stage of a Champions League knockout game.

Although Kostas Tsimikas is a dependable cover for Andy Robertson, perhaps Jurgen Klopp would select the Scotsman considering it’s a huge away game.

Alisson was superb against Burnley, producing a man-of-the-match performance. He kept his 12th clean sheet in the Premier League, two behind his Brazilian compatriot Ederson.

That leaves with Alisson Becker in goal, Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back, Ibrahima Konaté and Virgil van Dijk at centre-back and Andy Robertson at left-back.

Midfielders

Jordan Henderson suffered a knock during the Burnley game, but still continued like a warrior. A proper leader, he decided to weather the storm at Turf Moor.

However, his performances does not represent that of a warrior as he has been struggling since his scintillating display in the Merseyside derby.

Lasting only 60 minutes, it remains to be seen whether Klopp will start the club captain tomorrow. Fans have seen his form dip, so a rest is likely to be needed.

In recent years, the Englishman tends to awaken in the big games for Liverpool. However, he has not been able to deliver in recent months and this is a big worry for Klopp.

Despite this, Klopp prefers to trust his club captain to rediscover his commanding performances. Perhaps, starting alongside Thiago and Fabinho will help him find his top form.

Fabinho scored the winning goal against Burnley and performed magnificently in the defensive phase of his game.

From well-timed tackles to important interceptions, the Brazilian is vital asset to this team. Scoring four goals since the turn of the year, his contribution has been immense!

More is to come from the best defensive midfielder in the world and he will be a game changer against Inter Milan.

Thiago came on as a substitute against Burnley. Now, Klopp might be thinking it is time to unleash the Spaniard in the Champions League.

The crafty footballer has tremendous vision and skill to find the attackers.

A forward thinking player that brings a new dimension to the team, Inter Milan will be shaking in the thought of Thiago. A well balanced midfielder with impressive offensive and defensive capabilities, he must start!

Liverpool have not lost a game when both Thiago and Fabinho have started together, winning 16 games and drawing one in all competitions to heighten their partnership.

That leaves Fabinho in the holding position, while both Henderson and Thiago are further advanced.

Forwards

Luis Diaz is expected to remain on the bench after missing out on the Burnley game. Klopp explained the reason for starting Sadio Mane ahead of the Colombian was due to Burnley’s aggressive playing style.

"Luis has adapted well but this a different game in the Premier League but Sadio worked incredibly hard and that is what we expected."

Mane, therefore, is set to retain his place after playing 67 minutes for the Reds last Sunday.

The Senegalese international would feel that he is more than ready to play a major role in Liverpool’s hopeful campaign.

Diogo Jota suffered from a dead leg that forced him on the bench. However, it is expected that the Portuguese will start as his frightening form is too good to be ignored.

Roberto Firmino had a poor game against Burnley. His touch and passing has diminished. Although his workload is commendable, his sluggish display is concerning.

Though this game is happening at the San Siro, here is a reminder on why Firmino is slowly degrading as a striker. He has not scored at Anfield in 14 months!

His goalscoring form is upsetting and fans can only dream to witness the Brazilian become at least half of what he was in the 2017/18 campaign. Do not be surprised if Klopp decides to drop him in favour of Jota.

Finally, Mohamed Salah must simply start. It is a no brainer. Seven goals already to his name in the Champions League, Klopp would hope that the Egyptian king can score again after a two game goal drought.

Indeed, he suffered heartbreak after losing the final of AFCON, but the fans should remain patient in seeing him rediscover his goal scoring touch.

They say patience is a virtue and maybe this is the game where Salah would make a notorious goalscoring comeback.

That leaves Mane to operate on the left, Salah to occupy at the right and Jota to start in the middle of a deadly front three.

Predicted XI

Alisson;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konaté, Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago;

Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane.

