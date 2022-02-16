Inter Milan v Liverpool | Team News | Champions League | UCL | Harvey Elliott Starts, Konate, Thiago, Jota Return

Harvey Elliott starts for Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie against Inter Milan at the San Siro on Wednesday evening.

The 18-year-old has been named in the Liverpool starting XI as Jurgen Klopp makes four changes to the team that beat Burnley 1-0 on Sunday.

At the back, Ibrahima Konate replaces Joel Matip, whilst Elliott and Thiago Alcantara are re-called to the midfield at the expense of skipper Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita.

In attack, Diogo Jota returns in place of Brazilian Roberto Firmino whilst new signing Luis Diaz is a substitute.

It promises to be a fascinating encounter and here are the confirmed teams:

This is the first leg of the Round of 16 tie as the knockout stages get underway with the second leg due to take place at Anfield on Tuesday, March 8th.

The Reds cruised through Group B with a perfect winning record taking apart a supposed 'Group of Death' which involved Atletico Madrid, AC Milan, and FC Porto.

Jurgen Klopp's team visited the San Siro on matchday six to face Inter's rivals and came away with a fine 2-1 victory thanks to a winning goal from Divock Origi.

Inter Milan finished second to Real Madrid in Group D on ten points from the six games. Both of their defeats were at the hands of Carlo Ancelotti's team.

