Inter Milan v Torino | Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream

Inter host Torino on Saturday in Serie A and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

As the Premier League takes a temporary pause, fans still looking for a football fix can find all the details for the match here.

Reported Liverpool transfer target Nicolo Barella will be in action in the San Siro as Inter look to build on an indifferent start to the season.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 5.00pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time: 12:00pm ET

Pacific time: 9:00am PT

Central time: 11:00am CT

India

Kick-off is at 9:30pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 2:00am AEST (Sunday)

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport 2, BTsport.com and the BT Sport app.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Paramount+.

In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV Canada.

Viewers in India can watch the match via Voot Select.

In Australia, the game will be shown on beIN Sports 3 and beIN Sports Connect.

