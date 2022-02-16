Inter Milan vs Liverpool | One Player To Sign: Lautaro Martinez | UEFA Champions League | UCL

Liverpool head to the San Siro to face Inter Milan for the first time in 14 years as the UEFA Champions League knockout stages get into full swing.

On that occasion it was a lethal Fernando Torres who proved to be the difference between the two sides and the Reds will be well aware of an opposition striker this time around.

Whilst few of the current crop at I Nerazzurri would challenge for a starting berth at Anfield, Argentinian frontman Lautaro Martinez has all the attributes to flourish in a Jurgen Klopp managed side.

An archetypal centre forward with a killer instinct for scoring, the 24-year-old would be a superb addition to this current Liverpool squad.

Previously described as 'one of the most exciting strikers in the world' by Klopp in the wake of the draw, it's clear to see the Argentine has attracted admirers beyond a goal-laden spell in Italy.

Already a 37-cap senior international, Martinez was part of the side that lifted the 2020/21 Copa America to add to two domestic trophies under Antonio Conte.

Perhaps thankfully from a Liverpool perspective, the usually prolific ace has endured a difficult Champions League thus far, failing to score throughout the group stage.

However, the former Racing Club man does have 11 goals and two assists from 22 Serie A outings this season - so the Reds will remain wary of the threat posed.

With Klopp seemingly in the market for an attacking addition this summer, whilst keeping a close eye on the £72million valued star (Transfermarkt) from a defensive viewpoint, fans and the manager alike may just be scouting a possible target.

