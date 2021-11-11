International Fixtures Involving Liverpool Players Today - Thursday, 11th November

As the international break gets underway, five Liverpool players are in action today as manager Jurgen Klopp watches on hoping they all come through unscathed.

At 12pm, Takumi Minamino and Japan will be facing Vietnam.

Japan are struggling currently in their World Cup qualifying group and will hoping to improve their position by beating bottom of the table Vietnam who have lost all four of their matches so far.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

The evening at 7pm, Sadio Mane will be in action for Senegal in Togo. Liverpool's number ten and his teammates currently sit top of their group with four wins from four games.

IMAGO / Xinhua

At 7.45pm Ireland take on Portugal in Dublin in a clash that could see Caoimhin Kelleher face off against Diogo Jota.

Portugal need a win to climb above Serbia at the top of the group.

Also at 7.45pm Greece and Kostas Tsimikas play each other in a Group B clash in Athens where the home side can close to within a point of their visitors.

IMAGO / Bildbyran

Remaining international fixtures during November break

Friday, 12th November

12:30am Brazil v Colombia (Alisson, Fabinho)

5.00pm Moldova v Scotland (Andrew Robertson)

7.00pm Angola v Egypt (Mohamed Salah)

7.45pm Northern Ireland v Lithuania (Conor Bradley)

7.45pm England v Albania (Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson)

Saturday, 13th November

7.45pm Belgium v Estonia (Divock Origi)

7.45pm Wales v Belarus (Neco Williams)

7.45pm Montenegro v Netherlands (Virgil van Dijk)

Sunday, 14th November

7.00pm Senegal v Congo Republic (Sadio Mane)

7.45pm Luxembourg v Ireland (Caoimhin Kelleher)

7.45pm Portugal v Serbia (Diogo Jota)

7.45pm Greece v Kosovo (Kostas Tsimikas)

Monday, 15th November

7.45pm Northern Ireland v Italy (Conor Bradley)

7.45pm Scotland v Denmark (Andrew Robertson)

7.45pm San Marino v England (Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson)

Tuesday, 16th November

1.00pm Egypt v Gabon (Mohamed Salah)

4.00pm Oman v Japan (Takumi Minamino)

7.45pm Wales v Belgium (Neco Williams, Divock Origi)

7.45pm Netherlands v Norway (Virgil van Dijk)

11.30pm Argentina v Brazil (Alisson, Fabinho)

