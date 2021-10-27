Preston Expert Details What Liverpool Should Expect From Sepp Van Den Berg In the Carabao Cup

LFC Transfer Room discussed the fourth round Carabao Cup tie with Deepdale Digest to learn what to expect from Preston North End.

Liverpool take on Preston North End in the Carabao Cup Fourth Round at Deepdale tomorrow.

The Reds come into the affair after defeating Norwich 3-0 at Carrow Road, with goals from Takumi Minamino (2) and Divock Origi ensuring the Reds coasted into the next tie.

Liverpool are brim full of confidence after the 5-0 thrashing of Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Their opponents, North End, who sit fifth from bottom in the Championship, lost 2-0 to local rivals Blackpool on the weekend.

They've had a pretty easy ride into the fourth round - beating fourth tier Mansfield and third tier sides Cheltenham Town and Morecambe.

We caught up with Olly Dawes of Deepdale Digest, who gave his expert insight on the Lilywhites.

How are Preston North End doing this season?

Not great and we lost two nil to our biggest rivals Blackpool at the weekend. The game before we did beat Coventry 2-1 at home, but that's now just one win in the last nine league games.

It’s been a bit of a disappointing season. We haven't lost a lot in that run. We're struggling to turn draws into wins and a few games have been draws that could have gone the other way and see I can't see us putting on much of a fight against Liverpool to be quite honest.

How do you think North End will line up?

I would imagine it would be strong. There might be a few changes after losing to Blackpool and sounds like Sepp Van Den Berg will be allowed to play - I think Pep Ljinders said this morning that he is good to go and he will be available, so I think he will start right wing-back.

There might be a few changes here and there. I think Scott Sinclair maybe wasn't at his best against Blackpool, so he might drop out.

Ali McCann is back who we signed on deadline day from St. Johnstone so he could come into the side.

How good has Sepp Van Den Berg been and what could he provide against his parent club tomorrow?

Preston fans absolutely love him. I don’t think people saw this coming when he arrived.

It felt like he was thrown into the Ben Davies deal for cover, but he’s become such a fan favourite since arriving at the club.

I think eventually a lot of us would like to see him play centre back, and it's always been forced upon him really because we did sign a right back in the summer, but he has been injured.

Do you think he has a future at Liverpool?

It’s hard, isn’t it?

You see the gulf is so big between playing well for Preston and then even being a squad player at Liverpool. The It's just such a huge gap.

I think he’ll be a Premier League player and Liverpool will make a big profit on him.

How do you think Preston will set up? What will they do tactically to try to beat Liverpool?

So I would expect that we would play five at the back, with two central midfielders and a number 10 behind two strikers.

I think fans would like to see something else because this current setup hasn't been getting results, but I can't see the manager throwing it out of the window against Liverpool.

The main threats we've got is Emil Riis, a Danish striker who has got quite a lot of speed in behind. I can imagine Liverpool having a lot of possession and us to counter them using his pace. Maybe Tom Barkhuizen as well, who's also fast and can change a game.

Do you think the fans at Deepdale can make a difference?

You'd like to think so, but I think everyone is just so angry after Saturday's defeat to Blackpool, it's going to be a very strange atmosphere.

When Frankie McAvoy spoke to the press on Monday, it was all focused on Liverpool and a lot of fans were angry that they weren’t taking much responsibility for the derby defeat.

I don’t think there’s any pressure on him to get a result – it's Liverpool – but as long as the players give their utmost that’s all we’d love.

What is your score prediction?

Realistically, you're probably looking at three nil Liverpool. I think we can hope for is sort of dragging out to penalties I imagine, but we don’t look like a team with a plan.

Even with kids in the team, Liverpool should win comfortably.

