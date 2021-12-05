'Is Playing Against Us' - Fans React To 29 Year Old's Performance For Liverpool Against Wolves
After Divock Origi snatched a 94th minute winner for Liverpool against Wolves on Saturday, fans have taken to social media to have their say about the performances of certain players with one 29 year old not getting favourable reviews.
It looked like the game was heading for a frustrating 0-0 draw for Jurgen Klopp's men when Origi turned and smashed home Mohamed Salah's cross to take the three points.
In reality the game should have been done and dusted much earlier with both Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane missing big chances.
Both players received poor reviews as fans took to Twitter after the game with Mane taking the brunt of the criticism.
'Anyway, I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. Out of all our forwards, Mane is first I’ll let go off come Summer. Haven’t been impressed with his all round play all season'
'Mane is playing against us, i am serious'
'Me watching Mane and Jota this afternoon'
'Mane needs to sit on the bench'
