Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

'Is Playing Against Us' - Fans React To 29 Year Old's Performance For Liverpool Against Wolves

Author:

After Divock Origi snatched a 94th minute winner for Liverpool against Wolves on Saturday, fans have taken to social media to have their say about the performances of certain players with one 29 year old not getting favourable reviews.

It looked like the game was heading for a frustrating 0-0 draw for Jurgen Klopp's men when Origi turned and smashed home Mohamed Salah's cross to take the three points.

In reality the game should have been done and dusted much earlier with both Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane missing big chances.

Both players received poor reviews as fans took to Twitter after the game with Mane taking the brunt of the criticism.

'Anyway, I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. Out of all our forwards, Mane is first I’ll let go off come Summer. Haven’t been impressed with his all round play all season'

'Mane is playing against us, i am serious'

Read More

'Me watching Mane and Jota this afternoon'

'Mane needs to sit on the bench'

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Divock Origi Goal Celebration
Match Coverage

'Is Playing Against Us' - Fans React To 29 Year Old's Performance For Liverpool Against Wolves

just now
Old Trafford Manchester United
Non LFC

Manchester United v Crystal Palace: How to Watch/Livestream | Premier League

9 hours ago
Thiago
Match Coverage

Wolves 0-1 Liverpool: Man Of The Match - Thiago

11 hours ago
Divock Origi
Match Coverage

Watch: Wolves 0-1 Liverpool Match Highlights | Premier League | Origi Wins It For Reds

11 hours ago
Divock Origi Mohamed Salah Trent Alexander-Arnold
Match Coverage

'Keep Believing. Keep Going' Divock Origi Speaks After His Late Match Winner As Liverpool Beat Wolves In Dramatic Style

12 hours ago
Divock Origi Goal Celebration
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool's Bench React To Divock Origi's Winnner Against Wolves With Jugen Klopp Dragging Kostas Tsimikas In Excitement

13 hours ago
Premier League ball
News

Premier League Table, Results & Matchweek 15 Fixtures - Saturday, 4th December

14 hours ago
Divock Origi
Match Coverage

'Divock Origi, The Legend' - Jurgen Klopp Reacts To Divock Origi's Last Minute Winner Against Wolves As Liverpool Go Top Of The League Temporarily

14 hours ago