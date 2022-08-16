Skip to main content

'It Was a Sucker-Punch, to Be Honest' - Harvey Elliot on Crystal Palace Draw

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool's disappointing start to the season continued yesterday evening being held to a 1-1 draw by Patrick Viera's Crystal Palace. One shining light within the side for Jurgen Klopp was 19-year-old Harvey Elliot, playing in the RCM role linking up with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohammed Salah effortlessly.

Elliot when called upon for Liverpool has impressed in each outing, playing the RCM role is a big ask for someone so young, a role that requires a lot of running, tracking back when Trent goes forward and linking the play throughout the whole side.

Speaking exclusively to the official club website after the game Elliot said “I think the mood in the changing room sums it up really

“We came here to win, unfortunately, we couldn’t do that today but it’s a point. We haven’t been beaten, which is the main thing, and we’re just going to take it into the next game. Hopefully we can put it right.”

Harvey Elliot
Elliot went on to add “Palace came here with a game plan and it worked for them. I think the boys showed great resilience and great fight and desire to come back and grab the goal from Luis – a bit of magic from him. We need these players in these tough times.

“It was a sucker-punch, to be honest. I felt like we were all over them. We had so many chances, including myself, that we couldn’t put away.

“It’s a learning curve and we’re taking it into the next game and making sure next time we can take these chances to make sure we come away with a win.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

