November 23, 2021
'It Was Just A Wonderful Moment' - Liverpool Manager On Versatile Japan International Takumi Minamino

Author:

Liverpool's Japan international Takumi Minamino will be hoping for a start in Wednesday's match with FC Porto. His manager Jurgen Klopp has been speaking about the 26 year old ahead of the game.

Minamino has been in good goalscoring form during his limited opportunities this season and scored within a minute of joining the game from the substitutes bench in Saturday's 4-0 thrashing of Arsenal at Anfield.

Takumi Minamino

As reported on liverpoolfc.com, Klopp was speaking to the media ahead of the match about his versatile Japanese forward and how good he looks at the moment.

Minamino In Great Shape

"He played for Japan in the last few games because he is in a great shape, that's how it is. That helps always when you want to start football games for club and country. He's in exceptional shape, we knew that and that’s why it’s important for us. 

"I knew before the game that Taki is pretty much our first option for changing on five positions for the Arsenal game. That says a lot because he can play all these different positions."

Klopp On Minamino's Goal Against Arsenal

"When he came on, it was just a wonderful moment, 40-odd seconds on the pitch and scoring the goal. 

"From that moment on, you can see his confidence now, with how the confidence grew in the last few months and how good a player he is. I'm really pleased for him, really. He will get his minutes, definitely."

It seems likely Minamino will start against Porto so he gets another opportunity to play and to give a rest to the likes of Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota.

Let's hope his good form in front of goal domestically continues in European competition.

