Italy v England | Where To Watch / Live Stream | UEFA Nations League

England take on Italy in UEFA Nations League A, Group 3 on Friday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and transfer target Jude Bellingham will be in action for Gareth Southgate's team as they look to recover from a poor start to their Nations League campaign.
The game may come too early for Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson however after he returned to full training this week after a hamstring injury.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 7:45pm BST
Italy
The match kicks off at 8:45pm CEST
United States of America
Eastern time 2:45pm ET
Pacific time: 11:45am PT
Central time: 1:45pm CT
India
Kick off is at 12:15am IST (Saturday)
Australia
Kick off is at 4:45am AEST (Saturday)
Where to Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Channel 4.
For viewers in Italy, the match can be watched on Rai 1 and RaiPlay.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on the Fubo Sports Network.
For supporters in India, the game will be available on SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY LIV, and JioTV.
In Canada, the match can be watched on the Fubo Sports Network.
In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.
