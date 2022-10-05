The 23-year-old was on target for Liverpool in their 2-0 victory over Rangers in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Trent Alexander-Arnold scored a briliiant free kick as Liverpool ran out 2-0 winners against Rangers at Anfield on Tuesday.

Trent Alexander-Arnold scores a brilliant free-kick against Rangers on Tuesday. IMAGO / PA Images

The Reds were comfortable victors and the result was confirmed with a Mohamed Salah penalty eight minutes after half-time.

It has been a difficult start to the season for Alexander-Arnold which culminated in being left out of Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the UEFA Nations League match against Germany.

His performance and brilliant goal on Tuesday were the perfect response to his critics and he told BT Sport (via Liverpoolfc.com) after the win against Rangers that he will continue to remain positive.

“No matter what I try to always think positively. People say things but for me it’s about going out there and performing for the team. That’s the only thing that matters – coming out here and getting the wins and helping the team win games.

“Yeah, it’s been a tough start to the season for me, but I’m looking forward to the rest of the season.”

LFCTR Verdict

Liverpool fans know the qualities that Alexander-Arnold brings to their team and many are baffled by his England exclusion.

It is true he hasn’t been at his best defensively but what he offers the team going forward far outweighs that.

His brilliant goal will hopefully be something of a turning point for him and Liverpool this season.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |