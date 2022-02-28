‘It’s Boss Being A Red’ - Liverpool Players React To Winning Carabao Cup

Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday and players have taken to social media to celebrate the victory.

A dramatic final had everything but goals as it finished 0-0 after extra time. The first 21 penalties in the shootout were all scored but Kepa Arrizabalaga blasted his spot kick over the bar to win Liverpool the trophy.

The players were delighted as they took to Twitter to celebrate the first piece of silverware of the season.

'🏆Winners! Congrats to all @LFC family! ❤️ #YNWA'

'Winners 🏆'

'It’s Boss being a Red 🏆'

'Buzzing they’re going to have to re-decorate the Champions Wall again 🏆9️⃣ Incredible celebrating with this group of people in front of the amazing travelling support🔴 #YNWA #whatateam'

'YESSSSSS!!!'

'It’s an honour to lift this trophy 10 years on. Special shout out to every young player that has played along the way, your a credit to this club ❤️'

