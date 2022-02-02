'It's My Job!'; Liverpool Goalkeeper Alisson Becker's Flawless Performance Against Crystal Palace

Following the decline and gradual phase-out of Pepe Reina, it is not exactly a secret that Liverpool struggled for consistency at the goalkeeper position.

The club tried the midtable, lower league keeper route in Brad Jones, the busy goalkeeper at a bottom-dwelling side in Simon Mignolet, and even the cheap, foreign prospect option in Loris Karius.

Suffice to say, none of these three were up to snuff. After Karius’ blunders in the 2018 Champions League Final and his subsequent errors in the following preseason, Liverpool made the decision to heavily pursue Alisson Becker, the highly-rated Brazilian at Roma.

His acquisition has proved to be a watershed moment for the club, with his contributions being vital to their recent success. The team’s style of play heavily relies on their keeper’s quality and that reliance was on display in Liverpool's match against Crystal Palace.

Alisson was at his best at Selhurst Park, keeping Liverpool in the match and ensured a vital three points in their chase of the league leaders Manchester City.

When watching the Brazilian, his high level of positioning immediately stands out. Some keepers will always seem to be a step behind where they should be, flailing to get their fingertips to a shot and push it away.

That is not to say that having to stretch and dive to make a save is an indictment of a goalkeeper’s ability, rather that when that is something a keeper is forced to do time and time again, their positioning may need some work.

This is never the case with Liverpool’s number one. His stellar positioning was on display with his first two big saves of the match. The first, a one on one with Palace striker Jean-Phillipe Mateta, was made to look incredibly easy by him.

The ball was pulled back across the six-yard box to Mateta for a relatively easy finish but the keeper was right there, throwing out his right arm to thwart the French striker.

Alisson made sure to cut off the near post and force the striker to go across his goal with the shot, where he was able to easily make a save with his arm.

No flailing, no scrambling, just being in the right place to make a difficult save look simple. The second save again was a perfect example of how a goalkeeper should utilize his positioning.

Michael Olise latched onto a loose back pass for Palace and was through, drawing another integral save from the Brazilian. Upon rewatch, Becker’s positioning once again shone.

By staying in the middle of the goal as opposed to cheating towards either the near or the far post, he again made a difficult save look straightforward.

Doing this allowed him to both cover the middle of the goal and to have the opportunity to read the attacker and dive to either post should they opt for them with their shot.

Not all keepers would be able to hold their nerve in a situation like this, but Alisson seems to always be able to do so and that is what truly sets him apart from his peers.

The 29-year-old's last two major saves of the afternoon highlighted two different facets to his game that are just as refined as his positioning: his reflexes and his ability and willingness to come off his line.

Due to his nearly impeccable positioning, Alisson rarely has to call upon his reflexes to make a save but he is capable of doing so and used them to save a backheel from Odsonne Edouard in the 47th minute.

A cross was knocked down for the Palace striker and there was no time for the Brazilian to reposition himself. This was no matter for him and he was able to get down low to deny the Palace striker from close range.

Having a keeper that can make reflex saves when needed is invaluable and, in Alisson, Liverpool have just that. Additionally, his sweeping ability is also indispensable to the club’s style of play.

Manager Jurgen Klopp loves to play a high line to pin opposing sides in their own half and in doing this, he relies on his keeper coming out and claiming passes in behind, something that Alisson excels at.

In the 83rd minute, with a scoreline of 2-1 and the game hanging in the balance, Olise was again played in by a ball over the top from a Palace defender.

The Brazilian was alert to this and quick off his line, rushing out towards the attacker and forcing him into a quick decision.

By coming out early, he was able to both force Olise into the quick decision of lobbing him and then scramble back in time to knock the goal-bound shot out for a corner.

Other keepers would have stayed rooted to their line and in turn, afforded the attacker the time to survey his options and wait for other attackers to join him.

This is again where Alisson sets himself apart. He can read the situation perfectly and rush out to force an attacker into a decision that gives him the best chance of making a crucial save.

Klopp was quick to shower his keeper with praise following the conclusion of the 3-1 win, thanking him for, “...saving our backside again.”

The club has long felt snakebitten at the goalkeeper position but those days are long gone. In Alisson Becker, Liverpool has a goalkeeper that can be relied upon to bail them out and he was happy to oblige.

After a subpar 2020/21 season, he is back to his very best, a welcome sight for Liverpool players and fans alike.