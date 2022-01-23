'It's Never Been Easy' - Virgil Van Dijk On Tough Liverpool Task Ahead At Crystal Palace

Liverpool centre back Virgil van Dijk has been speaking ahead of the Premier League clash against Crystal Palace on Sunday and it's fair to say he is expecting a tough battle.

The Reds received a boost on Saturday as league leaders Manchester City dropped two points at Southampton providing hope they can close the gap with a win at Selhurst Park.

IMAGO / Xinhua

Despite last season's 7-0 victory in this fixture, the number four told liverpoolfc.com, a trip to Selhurst Park to face the Eagles is never straightforward because of the intense atmosphere.

Although they are likely to face a difficult environment on Sunday afternoon, Van Dijk is keen to ensure the Reds keep the momentum going after two good wins in the last seven days.

"It's always a tough place to go, in my opinion. It's never been easy, with the fans behind them, it's a small ground.

"It's intense and a tough place to go. I don't expect anything less than that on Sunday. Obviously we want to create momentum, we want to keep going, getting results because that's the most important thing at the end of the day.

"It's going to be a tough task but we should all be looking forward to it as well because it's another step hopefully closer to what we want to achieve."

