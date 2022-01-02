Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
'It's Possible To Win The Game There' - Liverpool Striker Sadio Mane On Huge Chelsea Clash

Author:

Sadio Mane has been speaking ahead of the crunch Premier League clash with Chelsea on Sunday about Liverpool's chances of winning at Stamford Bridge.

Sadio Mane

Both teams come into the fixture under pressure after some poor recent results which has seen leaders Manchester City open up an eleven point gap at the top of the table.

As reported by liverpoolfc.com, Mane told Premier League Productions he is expecting a tough test on Sunday.

"It's a very, very tough game, we know it.

"But I think we are capable to win the tough games as well, like we usually did in the past. We are going there with a positive mind, for sure, and go for a positive result.

"We know it won't be easy but it's possible. It's possible to win the game there – why not try to do our best and get the three points and see what might happen?"

Mane admitted he has fond memories of the fixture having scored a brace at Stamford Bridge last season.

"I have good memories, especially last year – we went there and won 2-0 and I scored two goals. I always enjoy playing any team.

"As long as I'm healthy and doing my best for the team, I am always grateful and happy and enjoying the game. It's a game which is really enjoyable, so you have to go there and do what you love to do all the time and hopefully to win the game."

