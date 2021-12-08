'It's Something I Love So Much' - Divock Origi Reflects On Liverpool's Win Against AC Milan

It was another goal scoring performance for Liverpool's Belgian striker Divock Origi as his team ran out 2-1 winners against AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

After scoring a 94th minute winner at Wolves on Saturday, Origi who was on the scoresheet again on Tuesday and was also named UEFA's Player of the Match.

In the summer, it was rumoured that the player would be sold if Liverpool received a suitable offer but it never materialised.

Despite limited opportunities this season, there are signs of a resurgence for a player than many had written off and two winning goals in the space of four days will certainly help his cause with the Anfield faithful.

Origi On Getting On The Pitch

As reported by liverpoolfc.com Origi explained he is delighted to be getting chances to get some more game time especially in the Champions League.

“I would say I tried to play my game as much as possible and enjoy it. Being on the pitch, for me is an honour, it’s a joy. It’s something I love so much.

“Being able to express yourself on the highest level in the Champions League is what you work so hard for. Today, being able to score and help the team, it’s a very nice feeling.”

Origi On Liverpool's Performance

Origi went on to say in his opinion the performance of the team that gave them the win was a good one.

“It was a beautiful night. We enjoyed it.

“I think as a team we played very well. We all wanted to play our best game, playing in San Siro, a beautiful stadium, a historical stadium against a very strong team. That’s what we live for.

“We tried to give our best and, in the end, being able to win 2-1, for us is the best thing.”

Liverpool will lose both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for a period of what could be eight games during the Africa Cup of Nations so the timing of Origi's return to form could not be better.

