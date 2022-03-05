Skip to main content
'I've Found It Really Difficult Throughout My Career' - West Ham Boss David Moyes On Playing Liverpool At Anfield

Ahead of tomorrow's Premier League clash, West Ham boss David Moyes has been speaking about the tough task ahead as his team face a rampant Liverpool.

The Hammers are one of only two teams who have beaten Jurgen Klopp's Reds this season but Moyes knows they are in for a tough time at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp David Moyes

As reported by the West Ham official website, Moyes explained how difficult he has found it down the years against Liverpool at Anfield.

"I’ve found it really difficult throughout my career because Liverpool have really, really good teams.

"They tend to have top managers, which they’ve got at the moment, and because of that, it always makes it a hard game when you go to Anfield.

"Sometimes, going to Anfield is very difficult and it has been for me over many years. Hopefully it gets better this time."

Moyes went on to say that at the moment the Premier League is full of quality, especially the teams occupying the top three spots.

"At the moment we have a Premier League which is full of the top teams in Europe and in the world.

"We’ve got Chelsea, who are world champions and Champions League winners; we’ve got Liverpool who were Champions League winners the year before; and we’ve got Manchester City who are arguably the best team in Europe, so the Premier League is so difficult, but it’s also so good that you’ve got those levels of games.

"We have great atmospheres in the stadiums, so there’s so much in the Premier League which is so good."

The match at Anfield kicks off at 5.30pm (GMT) on Saturday.

