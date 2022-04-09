Jürgen Klopp vs. Pep Guardiola | Managerial Comparison

Widely considered the two best managers in the world, the German and the Spaniard have been going head to head almost every year since 2013. But how do they stack up against each other, and who has the edge going into Sunday?

League Titles

In all their eight years against one another, Pep has won league titles in six seasons, competing against Klopp in the same league.

This includes all three years they competed in the Bundesliga and three of the five years in the Premier League, with one league title to Klopp's name coming in the 2019-20 season.

Head to Head

In all games against one another, Klopp had four wins to Pep's five while managing Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich.

During their Premier League era, Klopp and Pep both split five wins apiece and have four draws in that time.

However, in the last four matches between the two, Manchester City has won twice, and they have drawn twice. Klopp's last win against Guardiola came in November of 2019.

Situation

On paper, it would appear that Guardiola has the claim as the better manager. However, there is an obvious conversation about the squads the two have managed and the amount of money that both have spent.

Guardiola is an incredible tactician and manager, but it is fair to say that he has time and time again gone to the most elite clubs in the world whose groundwork in their squad had already been established and whose pockets ran deep.

On the other hand, Klopp has built clubs up from the ashes or back into relevancy everywhere he has gone, and he has done it on a tight budget at each stop.

Conclusion

It's like debating Messi vs. Ronaldo; the conversation can go on and on forever. These two should be appreciated for their contributions to the sport and the incredible drama they have created in their thrilling title charges and long winning streaks.

They have elevated the play of everyone around them and forced them to step up.

But give me Jürgen Klopp.

