    • October 28, 2021
    James Milner Funny Instagram Post On Sensational Divock Origi Goal For Liverpool

    Author:

    On a night when Liverpool were not at their best against Preston North End, Divock Origi scored a superb goal to secure a 2-0 victory at Deepdale. After the game, his teammate James Milner took to Instagram to discuss the Belgian's unbelievable strike.

    Despite a disappointing first half where Liverpool could have found themselves trailing they eventually ran out winners and into the draw for the Carabao Cup quarter finals thanks to strikes from Takumi Minamino and Origi.

    Remarkable Origi Goal

    Liverpool's second goal in the match was extraordinary. After a scramble in the penalty area, the ball looped up behind Origi six yards from goal.

    In what was a remarkable finish, the 26 year old reached out behind him and with the back of his heel lobbed it over Preston goalkeeper Declan Rudd.

    Milner Instagram Post

    In typical Milner fashion, he took to social media to show his funny side as he spoke about the goal.

    Good to see Divock’s yoga is paying off! And the young lads doing well 💯 

    On to the next round #ynwa #standingscorpionpose 

    Milner had previously spoken in his book 'Ask A Footballer' about Origi and his affection for the striker.

    Let's hope the Belgian and his teammates can continue their good run in the Carabao Cup as Liverpool look to win the trophy for the first time since 2012.

    The draw for the Quarter Finals will take place on Saturday at 10.30BST.

