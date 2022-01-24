Skip to main content
'Jekyll And Hyde Football' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp On His Team's Victory Over Crystal Palace

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was a relieved man after his team's 3-1 victory against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

After a brilliant first 30 minutes where the Reds stormed into a two goal lead, the Eagles responded with a goal of their own and forced Alisson Becker into a number of outstanding saves.

Jurgen Klopp

Fabinho's penalty late on finally gave Liverpool the cushion they needed to take the three points but as reported by liverpoolfc.com, the German told Sky Sports in his post match interview the performance was difficult to explain.

"It was a bit Jekyll and Hyde football today, to be honest. We saw how good we can be – we were incredibly good in the first, 35 minutes, I would say. 

"Then, after an intense week, we had an away game at Arsenal that was really intense as well, and then flying back, coming here, so I don’t have a real explanation, to be honest, but intensity might be an explanation. 

"And we became sloppy in the last line. The chances we gave them in the first half were pretty much produced by us, the wrong pass, bah, bah, bah. Then, second half, we were not compact, the first line pressed too high.

"The distance was not right, so they just played the long balls in behind; I don’t know why there were never offside, our fault of course. So, all of a sudden the game opened up and then you have to fight back, that’s what the boys did. We were brilliant for 35 minutes and the opposite in the rest of the game."

The win was a crucial one for Klopp and Liverpool as they closed the gap to leaders Manchester City to nine points with a game in hand.

