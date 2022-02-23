Watch: Joel Matip World Class Run And Finish Gives Liverpool Two-Goal Advantage Against Leeds United

A sensational goal by Joel Matip makes it 2-0 to Liverpool in their match against Leeds United. If the Reds win tonight, they go just three points behind league leaders Manchester City.

Despite Leeds United starting the best in this match, Liverpool scored the first goal and since then continued to onslaught the away side. Mohamed Salah put Liverpool ahead after a penalty was awarded for an handball against Stuart Dallas.

This goal was later followed up surprisingly by Joel Matip. The defender went on a typical Matip run through the middle and passed it out wide to Mohamed Salah. He then received the ball back from the Egyptian, to then lift it over the oncoming keeper.

This goal would have Lionel Messi standing up and applauding.

Liverpool Team

Alisson Becker

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, Curtis Jones;

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz

