Carabao Cup Final | Liverpool v Chelsea | Joel Matip: 'Wembley Is A Special Place'

Liverpool face Chelsea today in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley, in what is the Reds' first opportunity for silverware this season. A trip to England's capital stadium is a dream for every football fan, including the players themselves.

The Carabao Cup is the first of four trophies Liverpool have the chance to lift this season, but it is the World and European Champions Chelsea that stand in their way.

IMAGO / Focus Images

The Reds have seen off the competition of Arsenal, Leicester City, Preston and Norwich City in their road to Wembley, with memorable performances from the likes of Diogo Jota, Taki Minamino and Caoimhin Kelleher.

Jurgen Klopp has played a mixture of youth and first team players throughout the competition, which leaves a debate to who starts and doesn't in the final. Does the Liverpool boss stick to players that got him there or does he play a stronger team to bring the cup home?

Speaking ahead of the match, Liverpool defender Joel Matip reveals his excitement for the final and how 'hungry' the team are to win the Carabao Cup.

“Wembley is a special place for special moments and if you go to a final, it's a chance to lift a trophy. Everybody is looking forward to this and to take the opportunity.

“I think everybody in this team is hungry for more and we want to win the game. With the experience we have in our team, I think it can help us in the game. It's just a chance to win a big thing in a big stadium and everybody wants to win as many trophies as they can.

“That's always a special thing to really celebrate with the supporters – you play football for these kind of moments. To lift the trophy together with the supporters, these are the things you never forget."

