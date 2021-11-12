Watch: Liverpool's Jordan Henderon Get's First Half Goal And Assist For England In Their World Cup Qualifier Against Albania

Jordan Henderson has scored and got an assist in the first half of England's match at home to Albania in the World Cup Qualifiers.

England cruise to a 5-0 lead at half-time with the Liverpool midfielder playing a key part for the home side.

The Liverpool captain set up Tottenham's Harry Kane for England's second goal in the 18th minute. He played a lovely 1-2 with Manchester City's Phil Foden before crossing perfectly for Kane.

Henderson then himself went on to score the third goal. Another beautiful 1-2, this time with Harry Kane and a lovely finish from the Liverpool man.

The other scorers in England's first half whitewash are Manchester United's captain Harry Maguire and Harry Kane, who has a hat trick already to his name.

England are currently playing their first of two Qualifiers in the international break with the other match coming Monday night away to San Marino.

Another win tonight keeps Engaland 3 points clear of Poland as Poland are also cruising to an easy win, being 3-1 up at half-time themselves.

Will the Liverpool captain add more in the second half? With the result is already been decided, will he get the rest his club would want him to?

England Team:

Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire, John Stones, Reece James, Jordan Henderson, Kalvin Phillips, Phil Foden, Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling.

Scorers: Maguire (9), Kane (18, 33, 47), Henderson (28)

Albania Team:

Thomas Strakosha, Adrian Ismajili, Marash Kumbulla, Frederic Veseli, Elseid Hysaj, Klaus Gjasula, Keith Bare, Lorenc Trashi, Myrto Uzuni, Nedim Bajrami, Sokol Cikalleshi.