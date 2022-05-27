Jordan Henderson Is en Route to Becoming One of the Most Successful Liverpool Captains Ever

Jordan Henderson is on the brink of creating more history and getting closer to the likes of Emlyn Hughes and Graeme Souness in terms of trophies lifted.

Jordan Henderson is a Liverpool legend, and I am not going to entertain anyone who believes otherwise. He might not have flair, he might not have pazazz, but he can stick it to anyone out there and get the job done. Thank you, Jordan!

When Henderson was appointed Liverpool FC captain in 2015, it was the culmination of a journey that has seen him grow from a shy 21-year-old first-team debutant to one of the club’s most influential leaders.

It’s been over a decade since his debut and Henderson has established himself as an invaluable member of Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

His tireless work rate and willingness to take responsibility on and off the pitch is something that not a lot of fans understand or appreciate, but there aren’t many who can do the job he does.

Jurgen Klopp is a demanding manager and to be able to translate what the German wants and ensuring the standards don’t drop, is not an easy job.

Henderson will become the first-ever Englishman to lead a team to three European Cup or Champions League Finals when they take on Real Madrid this weekend.

Rolling the clock back a few years, he was almost offloaded to Fulham after not impressing much. Sir Alex Ferguson said he chose not to sign him because of his style of running. But then, he decided to stay and fight, and fight he did.

Soon after establishing himself as a regular, he was named Steven Gerrard's replacement. A job that was not at all easy, he was named captain of Liverpool Football Club.

From that low point in his career, he could end up being the first Liverpool captain in history to lift six major trophies for the club.

If Liverpool beat Real Madrid, Henderson will join Emlyn Hughes as the only English captain to lift the UEFA Champions League trophy more than once.

This selfless, humble man that Henderson is, he deserves all the love and respect regardless of the result of this final.

There is no question that we are in the middle of a golden patch and according to me, I’d not have any other manager and captain to lead Liverpool to more glory

