Watch: Jordan Henderson Puts Liverpool 1-0 Up In Merseyside Derby Against Everton

Jordan Henderson silences Goodison Park with a sublime finish to put Liverpool 1-0 up in the Merseyside derby. A fantastic start for the visitors has paid dividends as it takes only 9 minutes for Liverpool to take the lead against rivals Everton.

Liverpool have been all over Everton from the start and the pressure has paid off as the captain finishes off a brilliantly worked move with a beautiful left-foot finish into the bottom corner.

The scinterllating start from Liverpool has caught Rafael Benitez's men off guard and the home team have not been able to cope with what is coming at them.

In the 9th minute of the game, the away side pass the ball around the pitch fluidly. Andy Robertson picks it up on the left wing and cuts it back to the edge of the box.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson hits the ball first time on his weak foot and places it straight into the bottom corner, out of the reach of Jordan Pickford.

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Thiago, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane

Liverpool Subs

Caoimhin Kelleher, Neco Williams, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, James Milner, Tyler Morton, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi

Everton Starting XI

Jordan Pickford, Seamus Coleman, Lucas Digne, Ben Godfrey, Michael Keane, Andros Townsend, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Allan, Demarai Gray, Salomon Rondon, Richarlison

Everton Subs

Asmir Begovic, Jarrad Branthwaite, Jonjoe Kenny, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Fabian Delph, Lewis Dobbin, Alex Iwobi, Cenk Tosun, Anthony Gordon

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook