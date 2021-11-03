Skip to main content
‘We Could Have Scored a Couple More’ - Jordan Henderson on Liverpool’s Performance Against Atletico Madrid

Author:

Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson spoke about tonight's performance against Atletico Madrid and he thinks the Reds could have scored more goals.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side have officially qualified top of the Champions League Group B with two games to spare.

When this group got drawn it was labelled 'the group of death'. However, it seems like Liverpool didn't get that memo.

Liverpool have won four out of four games and look set to make it six out of six.

Read More

Sadio Mane Rodrigo De Paul

Today's performance showed a level of maturity that we have missed so far this season.

Within 21 minutes, Liverpool were 2-0 up and Atletico were trying their hardest to get players booked.

That backfired on them though when Felipe got shown a straight red card for a very late and deliberate challenge on Sadio Mane.

After the red card, Liverpool just passed the ball around and didn't force much. Saving energy for Sunday's game against West Ham.

Jordan Henderson Speaks About Liverpool's Performance

Speaking after the game, Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson had his say on the Reds performance and he thinks we should've scored more goals.

"I think you could say we could have scored a couple more, but in the first half we did a good job and opened them up. 

"The second half was a mature performance – keeping the ball more.

"We knew they would find it difficult to keep running with 10 men, so our plan was to keep the ball and keep them running.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Jordan Henderson
