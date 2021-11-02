Skip to main content
    November 2, 2021
    Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson On Liverpool's Season And Qualifying Against Atletico Madrid

    Ahead of Liverpool's Champions League game against Atletico Madrid at Anfield, captain Jordan Henderson speaks about Liverpool's season so far and how qualifying tomorrow will be a big achievement.

    Liverpool have had a decent start to the season so far. Unbeaten in all competitions and with 3 wins out of 3 in the Champions League, they are well on their way to the knockout stages.

    Mohamed Salah Champions League Trophy

    "We've started well - it could have been better but it could be worse. I think it's a decent start overall - looking at all the games. We want to improve on some things. We need to keep learning and improving as the season goes on."

    "It would be a big achievement if we qualify. It is a tough group with some top sides. But we know we can qualify with two games to go if we get a good result tomorrow and that would be a big bonus." 

    The season so far has been good but I look back at the games against Brighton and Brentford especially and think why did we drop points there?

    If the title came down to a few points, we miss out because of games like that. Giving up leads and not seeing the game out is not what I'm used to with this Liverpool team.

    There is more to come though. I still don't think, as a whole, the team have hit top form. Especially with a few players to come back. 

    Trophies are more than capable this season so I'm more than confident in what's to come. 

