Liverpool v Atletico Madrid: Jordan Henderson Press Conference - Henderson On Atletico Madrid

Ahead of Liverpool's Champions League match against Atletico Madrid at Anfield, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson speaks about Liverpool's opponents Atletico Madrid.

Two weeks ago, Liverpool were victorious in their away match against Atletico Madrid with a 3-2 scoreline. The match was full with drama and entertainment.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Jordan Henderson is wary of the capability of Liverpool's opponents and believes the game will be tough.

"It's always going to be tough - they are a fantastic side. They have quality players who work extremely hard together as a team."

"They are good on the counter - Diego is a world class manager. It is down to us to perform on the night."

Author Verdict

I expect a feisty affair once again. There's no love lost between these two teams in recent meetings and tomorrow will be no different.

Liverpool do have more quality and I think that will be the difference on the night just like a fortnight ago.

Away in Madrid, the crowd were hostile and fired their team back into the game. Tomorrow, however, it's Anfield. Anfield on a Champions League night is something else.

I fully expect Anfield to be on top form tomorrow and at every opportunity they get to wind up the opposition and their manager, they will.