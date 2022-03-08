Liverpool vs Inter Milan | UEFA Champions League | Jordan Henderson: 'Our Standards Don't Slip'

Liverpool take a 2-0 lead into tonight's second leg in the Champions League last 16 tie against Inter Milan. Despite having the advantage going into the match at Anfield, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is still wary of a very good Inter side.

The match tonight against Serie A's top team sees Liverpool play their fourth competition in a matter of a week and a half. A win in the Carabao Cup final was followed by a victory over Norwich City in the FA Cup and West Ham in the Premier League.

The standard the Reds has set is nothing other than incredible, making it difficult not only for other teams to match but also for themselves to constantly plai at that level. However, even when dropping a level, they have still managed to come away with results.

Jordan Henderson has reiterated that his side's standards mustn't drop, especially in a match against a side like Inter Milan. Despite taking the lead back to Anfield, Liverpool's captain admits that the tie is not over yet.

"No hype is needed. Liverpool vs Internazionale in the Champions League is about as big as it gets. If I was in their dressing room tonight I would be saying that the tie isn’t over and I wouldn’t be doing it for effect or to keep up appearances.

"Our challenge is simple – we have to ensure our standards don’t slip. We have to remember how difficult the first game was and expect an even tougher one.

“We have to put ourselves in Inter’s position and realise that they will be giving everything and more to turn things around. The history and reputation of their club demands nothing else.”

