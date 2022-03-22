Diogo Jota’s Close Range Finish Seals FA Cup Semi-Final Showdown With Man City | The Final Word | Look Ahead To April

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool edged past Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday to set up a mouthwatering semi-final against title rivals Manchester City. The tie is to be played on 16 April.

Now the dust has settled...

A 78th minute Diogo Jota goal broke the dead lock to prevent the match from going to extra time. The goal came courtesy of a pin point cross from Kostas Tsimikas.

Championship promotion challengers Forest arguably had better chances in the game. Minutes prior to Jota’s winning goal, winger Philip Zinckernagel squandered a golden chance from point-blank range at the other end.

And even after Jota's opener, Forest carried a threat. Had VAR deemed Alisson's challenge on Ryan Yates in the penalty area illegal, momentum would have swung dramatically in favour of the hosts.

It was a valiant display from Forest who managed to keep a star-studded Liverpool side at bay for much of the match. A chipped effort from Roberto Firmino in the first half was Liverpool's only other clear cut chance.

Looking ahead

Liverpool’s April is a season-defining month.

Just one point separates the Reds and Premier League leaders Manchester City. Neither can afford to give any ground. The two teams go head to head in the league at the Etihad on 10 April, and then again six days later in the FA Cup.

Liverpool now have twelve days to prepare for their next fixture: a crucial Premier League game against Watford at Anfield on 2 April. Also on the schedule in April is a two-legged Champions League quarter-final versus Benfica.

The first leg, which is away from home, is sandwiched between Watford and City. The home leg is to be played three days after the Reds have faced City in the league.

The Reds also have games against bitter rivals Manchester United and Everton to contend with. United travel to Anfield on the 19th, and the Reds also play Everton on their home patch on the 24th.

Manchester City’s April run-in

Manchester City return on 2 April too and play Burnley at Turf Moor. City kick-off slightly later than Liverpool, so could find themselves two points off the top before a ball is kicked (should the Reds get business done against Watford).

Before City-Liverpool in the league, the Citizens face Atletico Madrid at home in the Champions League quarters.

The away leg to Atletico is to be played three days before the FA Cup semi-final against Liverpool.

City then face both Brighton and Watford at home in the Premier League, on 20 and 23 April respectively.

