Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool netted four against Rangnick's Manchester United as the Reds chase Manchester City for the Premier League title.

Liverpool burst out of the gates and pressed United relentlessly in the opening minutes at Anfield.

Five minutes in, Trent Alexander-Arnold found Mohamed Salah, who sent a ball across the penalty area for Luis Diaz to bend past De Gea. 1-0.

Space was aplenty, and the Red Devils had their tail between their legs.

The early goal amplified a roaring Anfield and pushed the Reds to chase for more.

Seven minutes in, the rivalry was pushed aside to pay respects to Cristiano Ronaldo and his family in a classy gesture from Liverpool fans.

Unfortunately, the motion was not repaid by United fans throughout the ninety...

Shortly after, Paul Pogba limped off to be replaced by Jesse Lingard; a change that went ill-received amongst United supporters. The Frenchman managed just ten minutes in front of the Kop.

Unrelenting pressure from the Reds and a cute chipped-through ball from Sadio Mane led to Salah making it 2-0 just twenty minutes in. A boost for the Egyptian King.

As Liverpool continued to dominate, Kenny Dalglish grinned from ear to ear, and Thiago Alcantara played sumptuous football until the halfway point.

It could have been four or five.

Phil Jones was replaced by Jadon Sancho at the half, after arguably being thrown under the bus by Rangnick, while Jurgen Klopp's side went unchanged.

United came out of the dressing room a different side and showed some of the aggression and desire they lacked in the first forty-five.

A few balls got in behind the Liverpool back four, but a typically classy display from Alisson kept the Red Devils quiet.

Sixty-seven minutes in, Andy Robertson intercepted a poor pass and burst through midfield. Diogo Dalot and Harry Maguire were drawn in by the Scotsman, who released Luis Diaz on the left-hand side.

Diaz found Sadio Mane open inside the area, and the AFCON Champion swept the ball into the bottom-left. Joga Bonito. 3-0.

Scoring during United's most positive phase killed off any real challenge from the fallen giants. The focus was now on damage limitation.

As the away end at Anfield began to empty, Liverpool saw blood. They decided to put their foot firmly down in a game that could've seen Klopp's side slip up.

Robertson stripped the ball off youngster Hannibal Mejbri and found Diogo Jota with five minutes to go. Jota turned and played an inch-perfect pass into the stride of Salah, who chipped calmly over De Gea. 4-0.

Liverpool oozed class and experience throughout the fixture. The front four all contributed with assists, and Mane, Salah, and Diaz scored. A complete performance from the Reds and a true show of intent.

