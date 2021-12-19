Watch: Jurgen Klopp Confronts Referee Paul Tierney In The Tunnel At Half-Time After Earlier Rant

Jurgen Klopp was fuming with the decisions that Paul Tierney has made in the match between Tottenham and Liverpool, which he expressed straight to him on the pitch.

The Liverpool manager bowed sarcastically after receiving a yellow card fir his rant towards the official following two poor decisions made by the man in the middle.

Tottenham and Liverpool went into the break level at 1-1 after a thrilling first half, one that included goals and controversy.

Harry Kane made a poor challenge on Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson, which earnt him a yellow card. A yellow that most would see as a red. Later on during the half, Liverpool found themselves on the wrong side of a bad call once again.

Ermerson Royal came flying in, knocking Diogo Jota over. Replays show clearly Royal did not get any of the ball, which triggered Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to show his fume directly towards the referee.

Jurgen Klopp then confronted the referee Paul Tierney at in the tunnel at half-time. Still angry over the poor decision made by the match official.

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Andy Robertson, Tyler Morton, James Milner , Naby Keita, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane

Liverpool Bench

Caoimhin Kelleher, Roberto Firmino, Joe Gomez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Takumi Minamino, Kostas Tsimikas, Kaide Gordon, Neco Williams, Jarell Quansah

Team News

Liverpool make three changed from their 3-1 win over Newcastle United on Thursday with Thiago missing out through COVID-19 and Jordan Henderson out through a non COVID related illness.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been dropped to the bench for Naby Keita's first start from his injury.

Tyler Morton comes in for Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson while James Milner replaces Thiago.

Kaide Gordon makes an appearance along with 18-year-old centre-back Jarell Quansah.

Divock Origi, Harvey Elliott and Adrian are all still missing through injury.

Tottenham Hotspur's Starting XI

Hugo Lloris, Emerson Royal, Davidson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Ryan Sessegnon, Harry Winks, Dele Alli, Tanguy Ndombele, Son Heung-min, Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur's Bench

Brandon Austin, Joe Rodon, Japhet Tanganga, Matt Doherty, Sergio Reguilon, Oliver Skipp, Giovani Lo Celso, Steven Bergwijn, Lucas Moura.

