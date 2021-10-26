    • October 26, 2021
    Jurgen Klopp's Staff 'Thrilled' With Liverpool Players Response To A Triggered Cristiano Ronaldo Booting Of Curtis Jones

    Author:

    Reports from The Athletic say Jurgen Klopp and his staff were thought to be delighted with the response from the Liverpool players after watching Curtis Jones get kicked by Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo. 

    As the Red Devils found themselves 3-0 already before half-time, the Manchester United players were seething and started to take their frustrations out on their opposition. 

    Ronaldo

    After watching their team-mate get kicked in the stomach by the Manchester United forward, the players quickly came across to stick up for the young midfielder. 

    The Liverpool players weren't having any of and immediately made sure their presence was known.

    This came to the satisfaction of Jurgen Klopp and his staff. As the message from the sideline and the dressing room was 'you mess with him, you mess with us' according to the report from James Pearce and Simon Hughes of The Athletic.

    Author Verdict

    I thought Manchester United players were very unprofessional on Sunday. It was quite literally a toddler having a tantrum. Only difference is these are grown men Nf taking their angers out on the football pitch could have serious consequences.

    The result is exactly what Manchester United deserved to get. They deserved to be pummeled in front of their own moaning fans. What Sunday's match was, it was poetry.  

    The way you acted to your fellow professionals was nothing less than a disgrace. The response from the Liverpool players was absolutely brilliant. Instead of "We go again" posts on social media, they should be concentrate on playing football instead of trying to injure players 

    Luckily we didn't come away with anything serious. Whilst Naby Keita came out with a bruise, the biggest bruise was to the ego that is Manhcester United. 

    Jurgen Klopp
