Watch: Jurgen Klopp And Sadio Mane Celebrate Liverpool Winning The FA Cup

Liverpool won the FA Cup and Jurgen Klopp and Sadio Mane celebrated with the travelling supporters.

Liverpool are this years FA Cup champions. The Reds defeated a very impressive Chelsea side once again on penalties after the match ended in a 0-0 draw.

Jurgen Klopp's side won on penalties 6-5 with Kostas Tsimikas scoring the final penalty.

Kostas Tsimikas

With this victory, Jurgen Klopp has won every possible trophy that he can with Liverpool; Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup, and Premier League Title.

In typical Jurgen Klopp fashion, the German manager celebrated with the Liverpool supporters with several fist pumps.

This time, however, Sadio Mane joined the manager in the iconic celebration.

Sadio Mane missed his penalty earlier but as he said in his post-match interview, "it doesn't matter now. Thank you, Alisson!"

Liverpool play again in just a few days against Southampton in a must-win Premier League match if the Reds want to keep their quadruple hopes alive.

