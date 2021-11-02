Skip to main content
    Fabinho and Thiago Fit Again - Liverpool v Atletico Madrid: Jurgen Klopp Press Conference

    Author:

    Ahead of the Liverpool v Atletico Madrid Champions League match on Wednesday, Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the press. The Reds manager gave an update on Thiago and Fabinho's fitness.

    Liverpool have lacked midfield prowess ever since Thiago and Fabinho have both been sidelined.

    They were two massive holes left in our midfield that other players weren't able to fill.

    Fans were hoping that they could return against Atletico Madrid but no one was certain.

    Thiago Fabinho Sadio Mane Diogo Jota

    However, Jurgen Klopp has gave an amazing update in his pre Atletico Madrid press conference ahead of Wednesday's game.

    Speaking on current injuries, Jurgen Klopp confirmed that the pair are in contention for Wednesday's Champions League game.

    "Milner [is out]. Thiago and Fabinho both trained completely normal and are in contention, which is good and very helpful. So we will see." said Klopp

    The match takes place at 20:00GMT on Wednesday at Anfield and Liverpool will be hoping to qualify for the round of 16 with a victory.

    This is the return match after Klopp's men won 3-2 in Madrid against Diego Simeone's team a fortnight ago.

