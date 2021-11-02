Fabinho and Thiago Fit Again - Liverpool v Atletico Madrid: Jurgen Klopp Press Conference
Ahead of the Liverpool v Atletico Madrid Champions League match on Wednesday, Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the press. The Reds manager gave an update on Thiago and Fabinho's fitness.
Liverpool have lacked midfield prowess ever since Thiago and Fabinho have both been sidelined.
They were two massive holes left in our midfield that other players weren't able to fill.
Fans were hoping that they could return against Atletico Madrid but no one was certain.
However, Jurgen Klopp has gave an amazing update in his pre Atletico Madrid press conference ahead of Wednesday's game.
Speaking on current injuries, Jurgen Klopp confirmed that the pair are in contention for Wednesday's Champions League game.
Read More
"Milner [is out]. Thiago and Fabinho both trained completely normal and are in contention, which is good and very helpful. So we will see." said Klopp
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Injury Update: Positive Signs For Brazilian Fabinho And Liverpool For Atletico Madrid Clash
- ‘It Was Amazing to See the Atmosphere at Anfield’ - Luis Suarez on His Time Playing for Liverpool
- PSG Looking to Replace Gini Wijnaldum? Tension Between the Dutch International and Leandro Paredes? What Went Wrong?
The match takes place at 20:00GMT on Wednesday at Anfield and Liverpool will be hoping to qualify for the round of 16 with a victory.
This is the return match after Klopp's men won 3-2 in Madrid against Diego Simeone's team a fortnight ago.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Former Mr. Olympia Arnold Schwarzenegger Pictured Holding Liverpool Shirt with Alan Shearer
- Report: FSG Set Contract Deadline For Egypt's Mohamed Salah For Him To Stay At Liverpool
- 'Egyptian King' Mohamed Salah Dreams To Be One Of The Greatest Goalscorers In Liverpool's History As Pressure Piles On FSG Regarding His New Contract
Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook