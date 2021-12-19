Watch: Jurgen Klopp Confronts Referee Paul Tierney After Liverpool's Controversial Draw Against Tottenham

Following today's controversial match between Tottenham and Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp made his feelings known to the referee at full-time.

The match itself was an amazing spectacle, especially for thr neutral. It was full of goals, cards and drama.

The match itself ended as a 2-2 draw with Harry Kane, Diogo Jota, Andy Robertson and Heung-Min Son all getting on the scoresheet.

Despite there being four goals, they weren't the talking point in the match. The three incidents surrounding the refereee were.

Premier League professional referee Paul Tierney failed to send Harry Kane off in the first half for a poor challenge on Andy Robertson.

The referee made yet another shocking call after Diogo Jota was bundled over by Emerson Royal. In what should've been a penalty, the players nearly ended up with Tottenham scoring at the other end.

Jurgen Klopp fumed on the sideline directly at the match official to which he was booked for. He continued to rant towards the referee at half-time.

Andy Robertson was sent off in the second half for a boot on Emerson Royal. Although it was the correct call, it makes you wonder why the Kane foul didn't get reviewed. English bias at it's best.

Jurgen Klopp once against showed his feelings towards referee Paul Tierney, claiming Tiereney always has a problem with him.

Author Verdict

I dont blame Jurgen Klopp whatsoever. Paul Tierney needs calling out for thus performance. There are no other jobs in the world where you make bad decisions like this and get away with it, apart from being Prime Minister of Britain.

The Premier League need to grow a back bone and start punishing these referees and VAR officials for the decisions they are making. Costing teams vital points week in week out.

The longer there are no repercussions for these shocking calls, the longer I will continue to believe the Premier League is corrupt.