Jurgen Klopp Press Conference: Liverpool Vs. Benfica | 'Why Would You Do That?' | UEFA Champions League

Ahead of Liverpool's Champions League quarter-final second leg tomorrow against Benfica, Jurgen Klopp criticises the schedule he has been given by the Premier League.

Despite a disappointing draw at the Etihad on Sunday, Liverpool remain one point behind league leaders Manchester City and still in the title race.

IMAGO / ULMER Pressebildagentur/Lingria

With a FA Cup semi-final against their title rivals on Saturday, one foot already in the Champions League semi-final, and seven huge matches left in the Premier League, Liverpool can not afford to slip up at any point, if they want to add to their EFL Cup success.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has made it crystal clear in the past his thoughts on the schedule his team has to play. The German believes English teams play way too many matches, alongside internationals, the heft fixture list takes its toll on each player.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference for the Champions League quarter-final, Klopp once again expresses his frustrations at the schedule he has been given by the Premier League, especially the dinner time kick-off straight after a potential Champions League semi-final.

"The fixture list we have now - the only game I am concerned about right now is Benfica. Then we play City - then United, then Everton, then potentially a UCL semi-final Then Newcastle away at 12:30pm. Why would you do that?!

IMAGO / Sportimage

"We just try to squeeze everything out to stay as long as we can in the competitions.

"It's unbelievable. We played City which was so tough, how could I think about other competitions? We play Benfica, I cannot think of anything else. We just try to make it to the last, final decisive step."

